Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In desperate move to muzzle media freedom embattled Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) has summoned private owned media house Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBS) to discuss the manner in which the station covered the two day Civil Society Organisation (CSOs).

This follows fair coverage the station did for just started anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstrations.

In a letter dated July 4, in our possession, the station has been invited to a meeting at Macra’s offices in Blantyre at 14:00 hours on July 5, 2019 (tomorrow, Friday).

The beleaguered communication regulator says it has observed that the station diverted its usual broadcasting schedule and dedicated over 40% of broadcast on updates of the said demonstrations.

“Whilst, Macra recognizes and encourages freedom of press, it’s our belief that responsible broadcasting of events that could likely endanger public safety and security should at all times be observed.

“Macra has observed that the manner in which you have conducted the broadcast may be deemed sensetionalization of the said demonstration with the potential of inciting violence”, reads the letter.

The anti-Ansah demons continues on Friday.