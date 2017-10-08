Esther Sanjika (89) in Bangwe township in Blantyre, on Sunday night died in a fire accident as she slept.

The fire started due a candle that was left burning as she went to bed, according to Limbe police spokesperson Widson Nhlane.

“The deceased was sleeping and the candle fell on a mosquito net, caught fire abd spread to her beddings. People became suspicious when they saw smoke coming from the house. When they went close to check what was happening, they found that all items in the bedroom had been burnt to ashes,” said Nhlane.

He added that efforts to rescue the deceased, proved futile and Sanjika was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Sanjika hailed from Nkhukuteni Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the police is advising people to make sure that they put out their candles when going to sleep to avoid such fire accidents.