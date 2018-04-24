The High Court in the lakeshore district of Salima has convicted Limbani Maliro after pleading guilty to murdering popular evangelist Shadreck Wame.

Maliro, a houseboy to the evangelist was arrested by the police in Thyolo on November 25, 2016 after being hunted for a month.

Legal Aid Bureau Director Masauko Chankakala confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying Maliro pleaded guilty own his on.

According to Chinkakala, Maliro will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Murder carries a maximum of death sentence in Malawi but there is a moratorium on the punishment.