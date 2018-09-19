Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Nigerian Federal Government of being behind the Synagogue Church building collapse that left more than 116 persons dead on September 12, 2014.

The controversial ex-minister made the allegations in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday. According to Fani-Kayode, the “church building was brought down by a remote controlled device which was detonated by a drone”.

He further alleged that the Federal Government acted in league with the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Directorate of Military Intelligence and the Lagos State Government.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Alaba Haruna, on Friday, May 11 told a Lagos High Court that an aircraft flew over the building before it collapsed.

Fani-Kayode’s allegations could not be independently verified by The Herald.

Recall that President Goodluck Jonathan was in charge of the country when the incident occurred and Fani-Kayode was the Director of Media for the Jonathan 2015 Campaign Organisation.

He said, “Four years and one day ago, on September 12th 2014, 200 worshippers from all over the world were murdered at Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) when a church building was brought down by a remote controlled device which was detonated by a drone.

“The truth about this heinous event has been kept from the Nigerian people and there has been a massive cover-up about what really transpired which involved the Federal Government,the DSS,the NIA,Military Intelligence and the Lagos State Government.

“Worse still they have all attempted to pass the buck.This event was one of the most evil and callous acts of terror in the history of our nation and one day every single one of those behind it will be brought to justice.

“I honor those that died on that day and I commend the tremendous strength and fortitude that my friend and brother, Prophet T.B. Joshua and his SCOAN Church have shown over the last four years despite this devastating loss.

“I call on the Federal Government to seek international help and to open a new investigation on this matter with a view to bringing the real culprits to justice. May the Lord comfort the families of those that were killed, may He continue to strengthen Prophet T.B. Joshua and the SCOAN family and may He grant peace eternal to the souls of those that were so cruelly murdered on that evil day.”

SOURCE: The Herald, Nigeria – https://www.herald.ng/how-jonathans-govt-killed-200-in-synagogue-church-collapse-fani-kayode/

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWtLR7qdJQk