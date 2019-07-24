Italy educates children in a way that other nations never could. Everyone enjoys educational opportunities. Parents and teachers do no place a great deal of pressure on students to achieve. They take responsibility for their learning. These students know their strengths and weaknesses, how much their learning has progressed, and what areas need to be improved. In the past years, there has been a significant shift from memory assignments to modern methods, which place emphasis on creativity and the application of thinking skills.

Back in 2017, Italy launched a series of conferenced under the name of “Immersive Italy”, which were dedicated to teaching and immersive technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D printing, video games, and so on. At the end of the event, people came to one big conclusion: using only visual and audio limits the potential of the efficiency of learning. What students need is an immersive learning environment that provides them the freedom of movement and will. If you want to know what Italian schools are doing for innovation, please continue reading.

Better learning in Italian schools thanks to virtual reality

Italians do better than their peers as far as studying is concerned. This is due to the fact that teachers make constant efforts to make lessons interesting. Students can, therefore, take advantage of the information. What makes Italian teachers so good at what they do is not the coursebook or teaching method applied. It is experience and technology. They love working with technology in the classroom. Even the most skeptical professors are beginning to understand that the educational process needs to be updated and making efforts in this sense. They have figured out that young learners do not like books anymore and it is necessary to capture their attention both online and offline.

Virtual reality in the classroom is becoming the norm. Many Italian schools have adopted VR, so it is no longer for entertainment. This cutting-edge technology makes the studying process more exciting and more effective, enabling students to completely immerse themselves inside a world where they cannot see what is happening around them. VR makes it possible to diffuse digital content in real-time and create new user interfaces. The results are fantastic from a pedagogical perspective. Many educational institutions in Italy are exploring virtual reality, especially when it comes to medicine, architecture, foreign languages, and military. Students can get over their limitations and educators can be prepared for any situation.

The applications of virtual reality in education

1. Field trips

At present, it is possible to take students beyond the classroom walls. Virtual reality lets students visit locations they are not able to reach physically. Examples include Amazon rain forests and the surface of the Moon. So, if the community does not have world-class facilities, there is no problem. People simply put on a VR headset and go on the trip of a lifetime. They can take trips to museums, historical sites, parks, and so forth, enjoying meaningful learning experiences.

2. Distance learning

Virtual reality can bring about many advantages in terms of distance learning. Students can save lots of time traveling and reduce living expenses, as they can study without having to be physically present at school or college. What is more, students can receive immediate feedback and continue to develop their interpersonal skills. People have access to innovative learning solutions which make education more affordable and effective. Immersive education brings them together and encourages the development of values, kindness, and empathy. This is precisely why it is better than the actual learning environment.

3. Professional orientation

Italy strives to guide young people in making decisions about their futures. Sometimes, it is not enough and this is when technology comes into play. Tech equipment can help students determine what is the right career path for them. They can see if they are capable of handling the talks given to them by employers. This includes things like building an app or making a surgical intervention. The real-time simulation and interaction really help learn about future careers.

Virtual and augmented reality center in Bologna for education and training

Those of you who are not familiar with EON Reality, it is a multinational virtual reality and augmented reality software developed that is based in California. About a year ago, the company established the very first virtual and augmented center in Bologna, Italy. The aim was the creation of an AVR ecosystem and supporting the region’s economy. EON Reality Italy now offers training to students, businesses, and professionals through an innovative platform. Students, as far as they are concerned, can get an internship and put into practice the theory they have learned. The characteristics that attract exceptional interns are the opportunity to work in multi-skilled groups learn scripting and programming techniques, create 3D mobile apps, and more.

Opportunities for improving local knowledge are always welcomed. This is due to the fact that regional expertise can enhance the global community. While it is impossible to predict the future, it is quite certain that Bologna will remain at the forefront of innovation, especially when it comes down to education. Bologna seeks to make education more inclusive and more accessible, but also more competitive. With much-needed support from tech companies, Italian schools will be able to start improving education right away. Virtual reality has the power to transform the way content is delivered in schools and institutions of higher education, coming to the help of those who are trying to transmit knowledge.

Final considerations

Virtual reality in education reaches new levels. From the very beginning, this technology has enhanced learning experiences and the education community has not hesitated to embrace it. more and more educational institutions in Italy are bringing in virtual reality to add a new dimension to the curriculum. While teachers can create immersive educational environments, students can fully take advantage of learning. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that learning opportunities are not limited to high school. University and college can benefit too from virtual tours and interactive learning.