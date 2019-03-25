By Fostina Mkandawire

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Saturday announced that it has postponed its demonstrations that were supposed to take place on March 27, 2019 due to the country’s flooding disasters.

Addressing the Press in Lilongwe, Chairperson for HRDC Timothy Mtambo said the state of disaster in the country was the main reason for the postponement of the demonstrations and the new date for the demonstrations would be announced in due course.

“It is only humane and prudent of us to momentarily shelf our plans to exercise our right to demonstrate and alternately step up the implementation of our other equally effective accountability strategies,” he said.

Mtambo said while demonstrations remained their all-time accountability mechanism, they thought it wise and duty bound to grief with their brothers and sisters who have been affected by floods.

The Chairperson said Malawi as a nation is mourning and flooding has compromised the right to life and property.

“Floods have in the southern region have heavily compromised our demonstration preparations, people were geared to participate in these demonstrations have either lost their lives or their livelihood,” he said

Mtambo said instead of demonstrating it was important to intensify relief efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods in this regard he appealed to the international community to continue supporting the country in time of need.

He said while they continued to count the devastating impact of floods and joined in the relief efforts, their core mandate remained defending human rights.

“We have intensified our community engagement and mobilization strategies including holding citizen rallies to empower communities so that they can amplify their call for accountability from duty bearers,” the HRDC Chair said.