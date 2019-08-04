LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Sunday sent a strong warning to the country’s leadership that protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah will continue with or without dialogue.

The grouping hinted that any meaningful dialogue will yield nothing if MEC Chair Ansah does not resigns.

HRDC leadership told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that it appreciates any dialogue being initiated by various quarters of the society but without Ansah resigning, then such dialogue is meaningless.

The grouping assured the nation that the much awaited One million march will be held on August 6, 2019 (both demos and vigils on 6th and 7th of August, 2019) in three major cities of the country; Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre;

HRDC observed that despite government through Attorney General seeking court injunction with the demand of MK2billion to stop the demonstration, the protests will go on arguing that its birth right to demonstrate.

The grouping therefore disclosed that Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s MK60 million UK scam will be on the agenda of the Tuesday’s demos.

They said currently consultations with lawyers are underway to drag the First Lady to court aimed at forcing her to return the money back.

The grouping also demanded feedback from former President Bakili Muluzi the dialogue he had with President Peter Mutharika on Ansah’s fiasco.

HRDC says it understands the ICC better than those masquerading so.

It hinted also that the grouping cannot be intimidated by the so called activists desperately seeking fortunes through pro-government sponsored tactics.

“HRDC leadership has been at ICC and has very better understanding of how the court operates. Its better refrain from embarrassing Malawi to the international community in the name of cheap propaganda. HRDC will formally write ICC to express its concern over such an unprofessional conduct”, says Timothy Mtambo HRDC Chairperson.