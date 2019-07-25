July 25 demos in Lilongwe

By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Defenders Coalition ( HRDC ) chairperson Timothy Mtambo on Thursday vowed to continue with demonstrations until Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah resigns.

Mtambo therefore gave Ansah today by 19:00 hours (7pm) to resign.

He was addressing protesters in the capital Lilongwe after presenting the petition to President Peter Mutharika’s aid on Non Governmental Organisation (NGOs) Mabvuto Bamusi.

“We already gave petition but now we wonder why president Mutharika hasn’t fired MEC Chairperson up today, this is the last day for Ansah to resign because Malawians want her to step down” he said.

However today’s demonstration wasn’t peaceful such that two journalist have been beaten up by protesters while government property and some shops have been destroyed in Karonga and Lilongwe.

Meanwhile the police are investigating on the price costs which have been damaged.

Today was the fourth demonstration which HRDC organized aimed at forcing MEC Chair Ansah to resign for having a hand on the May 21 polls fraud.