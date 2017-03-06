Human placenta hunter jailed in Nkhotakota

A 29-year old Madalitso Kalamula in Nkhotakota has been sentenced to jail for three months after being found guilty of looking for a human placenta at the district hospital.

Nkhotakota Magistrate Court heard that on the night of January 5, 2017 Kalamula was seen wandering at the maternity wing corridor of the district hospital by the nurses.

After being suspicious of him, the nurses alerted the watchmen who took Kalamula to Nkhotakota police station.

The court also heard that Kalamula confessed that he was looking for a human placenta.

“My Lord, the suspect said that the placenta was for making medicine to cure his disease as advised by a herbalist,” said the police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Lungu.

Presiding over the case, magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa found Kalamula guilty and gave him three months imprisonment with hard labor (IHL).

Kalamula hails from Nkhunje village in the area of senior chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.