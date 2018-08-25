MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Youth and Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka is said to be receiving death threats from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) loyal member Leston Mulli.

Kajoloweka claims that Mulli’s phone calls are warning him of his impending death, spurring human rights activists to immediately call for the protection of rights defenders in Malawi.

The human rights activist disclosed of receiving a phone after he called for transparency into how the case of K8 billion claim from a civil cause number 474 of 2012, where Chombe Foods Limited and Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited both belonging to business magnet Leston Mulli, is being handled. The firms are seeking about K8 billion as interests in business lost in 2013. Mulli Holdings Limited claimed MK3.1 billion after its food processing and pharmaceutical firms were damaged in the July 20 2011 public demonstrations. But taking it to Facebook, Kajoloweka claimed the phone call was from Mulli.

According to Kajoloweka was taking precautions for his safety.

“Leston Muli called me on his mobile number +27 65 601 4275 at 8:43 this morning throwing all sorts of “f” insults and threats. He has litelary promised to kill me. “Again, he has plainly challenged that no level of ” stupid noise” we make will stop him from getting his money” claims Kajoloweka on his Facebook timeline.