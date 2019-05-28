Writing on Facebook Maneno Chimulala an educator and Freelance reporter said APM is already a popular brand. So, all what he wanted was a person of good character, high sense of integrity to partner him. He was not looking for a popular politician because we know well that some are popular in politics because of cashgate money. #Everton Chimulirenji was the best choice.

Many people made funny Everton Chimulirenji, however today he has the last laugh. We warned people that his selection was brilliant. There was nothing to attack him on. Many Malawians saw him as one of their own. Only the elites with their education claimed he was not Presidential material. Voters disagreed and as we speak, Saulos Chilima is packing ready to move out. Today Starts the ERA of Everton Chimulirenji.

When President Mutharika unveiled Chimulirenji as his running mate, Mutharika explained that he had chosen the man who had the right qualities, according to his needs, to be his assistant.

He described Chimulirenji as “a man of integrity, maturity and a long serving member of the Party”. He further said Chimulirenji is a man who understands the difference between vice president (as stipulated in the constitution) and deputy president (which is not provided for in the constitution and is not applicable in Malawi).

“I believe Hon Chimulirenji will make a great Vice President and help me run government for the next five years,” he Peter Mutharika

To date Chimulirenji is proving Malawi President Peter Mutharika right. Congratulation Vice President elect Everton Chimulirenji