Hundreds of Karonga residents responded to the protest organized by the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Friday where they petitioned the country’s President Peter Mutharika through the office of the District Commissioner (DC) on the way the country is being governed.

The protest which started around 8:30 am and ended around 10 am started at Karonga roundabout going straight to the DC’s office using Karonga-Mzuzu M1 road and led by fearless youth activist Steven

Simsokwe.

However, as they were about to start, the face of Paramount Chief Kyungu and some officials and supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by its deputy regional governor Smart Kayira as well as Karonga north shadow legislature Mungasulwa Mwambande where visible.

The development angered the protestors who suspected that their presence were to block them.

However, Kyungu left the area secretly leaving the DPP officials at the area who also joined the protest after threatened to be manhandled especially if they wanted to disrupt the peaceful demo.

Police provided security to ensure everything was peaceful.

Presenting a petition to the DC’s office, Simsokwe said they are number of issues affecting the residents of Karonga such as water billing, electricity blackouts, mining issues and the relocation of refugee camp to Katili in the district among others which have been raised in the petition apart from the K4 billion that was meant to be disbursed to legislators.

In a separate interview, Simsokwe said another issue they want to see is thoroughly explained is about the diesel-powered generators, arguing that there have been contradictions on the issue and the nation was still experiencing incessant blackouts.

Receiving the petition, Clement Chunga who represented the DC said the petition will be presented to authorities.

Chunga then thanked the residents for holding a peaceful protests