By Special Absalom

Malawi Police at Nchalo in Chikwawa District are keeping in custody a hunter for the Department of Parks and Wildlife and a fellow accomplice for being found with 15 teeth of hippo weighing about 11 kilograms.

Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer said the two, Odney Nkhoma, a hunter under Migoti Extension Planning Area (EPA), and Richman Emmanuel were arrested on at Sorgin Trading Centre in Nsanje District.

“It is alleged that the suspects were offering the teeth for sale. So, working on a tip off, the police detectives alongside officials from the Wildlife Department embarked on an undercover operation,” said Benjamin.

The Police Publicist said the development led to the arrest of the suspects and subsequent recovery of the teeth after the law enforcers posed as potential buyers.

“The suspects have since been charged with two counts, possessing specimen of protected species and dealing in government trophies, contrary to Sections 86 and 90 of the Wildlife Act of 2017 respectively,” said Benjamin.

Nkhoma, according to police, is also facing a third count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 90 of the Penal Code and that the two are expected to appear in court soon.

Nkhoma, aged 54, hails from Mphenyengu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chilooko in Ntchisi District while Emmanuel comes from Batalao Village under T.A. Mlolo in Nsanje District.