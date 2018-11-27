Three people have been left seriously injured after a hyena attack in Ntcheu District.

Ntcheu Police Station spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said Monday the three were attacked on Sunday.

“One of the victims, a 33-year-old man from Kasisi Village, Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Tsikulamowa, was attacked in his maize field while planting maize seeds. The other two, boys aged 11 and nine years from Matale 1 Village, T/A Phambala, were attacked by the same wild animal after it escaped from the first scene,” Chigalu said.

He said the three are in critical condition due to injuries sustained from the attack.

“The 11-year-old boy, identified as Willesi Hussein, has been left with both palms chopped and is admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre while 33-year-old Chisomo Thembakako and nine-year-old Kelvin Epic are admitted to Balaka District Hospital after getting seriously injured,” he said as quoted in the Daily Times .

Law enforcers have since killed the hyena.