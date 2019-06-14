Hyena that wrecked havoc in Kasungu’s Wimbe killed

By Vincent Khonje

A hyena in Kasungu has severely wounded three people of the same family and one of them has been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

The incident happened during the night of 13 June at Mchenje village in Traditional Authority (T.A) Wimbe.

The victims are identified as Genesis Banda, 47 and his two sons Stein, 17 and Lonjezo,14, all from the same village.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Harry Mwamwaza, at around 1 AM Genesis Banda heard his pigs making some sounds which signalled some sort of struggling.

“Sensing danger Banda rushed outside to see what was wrong with his pigs. Outside he saw a huge hyena carrying a pig which it had killed,

“He then chased the hyena but in the process both Banda and the hyena fell into an old pit latrine where the hyena attacked him,” said Namwaza.

The cries from Banda awakened his two sons who rushed to the scene and in an attempt to help the father out of the pit latrine, the sons were also bitten and wounded by the wild animal.

The victims were rushed to Kasungu District Hospital where the father was immediately referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital due to the gravity of his injuries.

The hyena was killed and handed over to Department of National Parks and Wildlife.