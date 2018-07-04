President Peter Mutharika has told the general public that he is not a failure because he has completed various developmental Projects under his government.

President Mutharika made the remarks at Comesa hall in Blantyre on Tuesday during acceptance speech for his endorsement as the DPP torch bearer for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Mutharika said he is delighted to learn that all the promises made in DPP’s 2014 manifesto are translated into tangible development citing Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road, construction of schools, Cancer Centre in Lilongwe, roads, decent affordable houses as examples of the many projects completed under his government.

“I want to show people that we have completed Mzuzu-Nkhatabay road. I don’t just do groundbreaking but I complete projects. That’s success, I have not failed. This assures me that people will vote DPP into power next year.

Mutharika also emphasized on the responsibility of the newly elected National Governing Council members as he urged party members to love one another, unite and work hard to win 2019 elections.

He commended the members for his endorsement as DPP president and torch bearer for May 2019 elections as he described the convention as the best ever among the 3 conventions the party have had so far.

” I will stand so that DPP continue to run not for myself but for the people. I am not standing for the presidency for the money as I take 40 percent of my salary, the rest goes to the government but I will contest because I know I can take the party and country to greater heights, ” Mutharika said.

In his remarks, Nicholas Dausi, who was the organising chair for the convention and also the minister of information, communication and technology described the elections as free and fair.

” We have had a peaceful convention winners have won with integrity and those who have lost have lost with dignity and that’s the spirit,” Dausi said.

Dausi advised his fellow party members to stop defecting from one party to another and that NGC should not take party members for granted.

The convention saw President Mutharika endorsed as the party’s president, Goodall Gondwe and Bright Msaka went unopposed for the Vice president position for the northern and Eastern region respectively.

Kondwani Nankhumwa and Uladi Mussa got the Vice presidency position for the Southern and Central region respectively.

Secretary General position went to Grezider Jeffrey, Nicholas Dausi won the Publicity Secretary position, National Director for Women position went to Cecelia Chazama.

About 8 positions have been deferred to a later date. Such positions include that of the National Director of Youth, Director of International affairs and Director of religious affairs among others.