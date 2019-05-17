His Majesty King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini has denied reports that have spread like wildfire on social media alleging he has ordered the men of Eswatini to marry more than one wife or face a jail term.

In a statement issued on Monday by Government Spokesperson Percy Simelane said, “The current dispatch titled marry more wives or face jail quoting the King are not only an insult to the monarchy but a disgrace to journalism.”

“His Majesty has not made any pronouncement to that effect and it has never been an issue raised by Emaswatini.” continued the report.

Simelane said they are demanding the newspaper that broke the story to provide the statement from the King which they quoted from.

Here is the full statement:

The king has 15 wives and 25 children, and his father and predecessor had more than 70 wives and over 150 children.