While hosting a luncheon for new members of Parliament at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, President Peter Mutharika said he understood the bitterness of those challenging his victory, saying losing an election was a painful experience.

“Thank God I have never lost an election. But I know that losing an election can be very painful, especially when one had very unrealistic expectations,” continued Mutharika.

Mutharika also reiterated the need for national peace and unity, saying despite political differences, the country has one people who share and benefit from the same resources.

Campaign is over. The race is over. Let’s move on. “Despite politics, we are one family and we share one home. We use the same roads and share the same resources,” explained Mutharika. Peter Mutharika Malawi President

The First Citizen also underscored the importance of sharing; saying those who shared through the luncheon had shared the precious gift of life.

Malawi Congress Party and United Transformation Movement are contesting the May 21 election presidential results in court.

Disgruntled MCP lawmakers in Malawi walked out of parliament Friday as President Peter Mutharika started delivering the state of the nation address. The MCP law makers were protesting the president and the May 21 election, which they said Peter Mutharika won by fraud.