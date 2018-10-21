WhatsApp Musings

Our school curriculum trained us to solve “world” problems and not our own. To appreciate and embrace world culture whilst discarding our own. To support and cherish stars from far distant lands and be blinded to our own.

I laugh when Malawians try to solve America’s and China’s problems yet we have piles and piles of our own. Malawians even educated ones usually think “foreign” is good and that it’s above that which is available locally.

Somewhere I read that this country is made of cowards because all our ancestors were defeated people and ran away in their original homelands.

We are not like the North African Arabs who supplanted a people not like the Zulus who chased the weaker groups. I preach to people and stopped speaking to the air trying to outsmart someone.

If Real Madrid wins so what??? Does that add value to you, your country? If money is stolen from our country, famine comes, jobs are scarce etc. we all get affected.

Author Unknown