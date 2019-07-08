I will die fighting for Malawi’s well-being, Timothy Mtambo dares President Mutharika’s DPP Govt

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil society under the banner Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo dares threats and propaganda that him (Mtambo) is a foreigner who just want to course violence.

Mtamba with HRDC are advancing the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah through demonstrations.

He therefore responds to DPPs threats:

If fighting for a better Malawi makes me a foreigner, then I am very ready and happy to be a foreigner. I will never give you any space for your huge appetite for impunity.

The struggle continues. I am in this struggle and nothing will stop me. Even if I die I will continue fighting and be ready. What you must know if you don’t.

I am a pan-African and associating me with other African countries is not an issue, it only makes me proud because my passion for change is for Malawi and Africa as a whole….

You have said, I am from Zimbabwe, Zambia, DRC, Burundi, Uganda etc, week by week you Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets are giving me a different country, but I do not care, I am a son of African soil.

I have no time to justify my citizenship because you know that I am a bonafide Malawian. This foreigner you are talking about is a traditional leader and a land owner from Chitipa, know that you are declaring battles with my people and if you continue this nonsense you will pay for it DPP, I promise you.

My people are watching. I know your aim, is to paralyze my focus and determination on Real issues. I can assure you kuti mwalemba mmadzi.

Actually your cheap and stupid propaganda only makes me strong. Stop wasting time. I have written on this platform because I know that we have cadets here. Please deliver this to your masters.