Judge Kuno Tarfusser on behalf of the ICC responded to the referral Below

I herebye acknowledge the receipt of letter and attached evidence of July 31st 2019 addressed to the Office, of the Prosecutor, International Crriminal Court.

I note that your letter is raising alarm on potential crimes against Malawi resulting from post-EIections violence bv Messrs Timothy MTAMB’O, Gift TRAPENCE, Dr Saulos Klaus CHILIMA, Dr Lazarus McCathy CHAKWERA,”

Malawi ratified the Rome statute on 19 September 2009. The ICC ther•fore -may exercise itsjurisdiction over crimes Listed in the Rome Statute committed on the territory’ of Malawi or by ilts nationals from 1st December 2009 onwards. — Rest of Letter Below