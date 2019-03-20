Ignore fake ballot-MEC tells stakeholders

By Leah Malimbasa, MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked all electoral stakeholders to ignore a fake ballot which is circulating on social media.

According to a statement by the commission’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the ballot paper in question is not from MEC.

“The Commission will share a sample of the final template (without security features) for stakeholders to use for voter education at an appropriate time,” reads the statement.

In the statement, Mwafulirwa further clarifies that the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act guides that names of candidates should be arranged following alphabetical order of surnames.

“Stakeholders are also encouraged disregard everything spread on social media if it is not coming from MEC,” reads part of the statement.

This is not the first time for a fake propagandist document about elections- to flood the social media.

On 20th February this year, the commission disowned another fake document which had inaccurate figures of candidates for respective political parties.

According to the New York Times, fake news is arguably one of the biggest challenges facing the news industry today.