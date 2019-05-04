Malawi’s Musician Joe Gwaladi

PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Musician Joe Gwaladi on Friday pleaded not guilty to the charges relating to the damaging of Malawian currency.

Police arrested Gwaladi last month on the 24 after pictures showing him carrying 2000 kwacha notes in a transparent plastic bag surfaced online.

He was charged with an offence of willfully defacing, soiling or damaging Malawian currency which is contrary to section 54 (2) sub-section C of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

However, the musician denied any wrong doing earlier today when he appeared before Phalombe Second Grade Magistrate Lawrence Mangani.

The state was supposed to parade three witnesses to testify against the 29-year-old Gwaladi but only two made it to the court room.

At the end, the state applied for an adjournment of the case.

Meanwhile, the case is expected back in court on 13 May.

Gwaladi is still on bail.