The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week received the ASSESS level of Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) Certification, in recognition for its commitment and progress in monitoring, benchmarking, and achieving workplace gender equality.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, receiving the ASSESS certification means the Fund has achieved landmark progress in ensuring that diversity and equality are an integral part of its work and values.

“We are honoured to be credited for our commitment to diversity and inclusion at the IMF.

“The diversity of our staff is inherent in who we are, and building inclusion is integral to what we do. We are proud of the progress we have made and we are determined to do more.

“We will continue to raise the bar on our performance, accountability and transparency in these important areas,” said IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The Fund said it promotes full participation of women in the workforce globally as one way of empowering women, and making sure that women are fully represented in the institution’s own staffing.

“Benchmarks for women representation have been in place since 2003, and significant progress has been made with women now accounting for 44 percent of the IMF’s total staff and 28 percent of senior management,” said Lagarde.

Co-Founder for EDGE Certified Foundation, Aniela Unguresan commended IMF on its commitment to gender equality and its important leadership.

“The IMF, by becoming EDGE Certified, is sending a powerful message to not only its 189 member countries, but also to the rest of the world, that gender equality is a global imperative for economic growth,” he noted.