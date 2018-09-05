Mchinji, September 4, 2018: Police in Mchinji have arrested a 23 year old woman for chopping off of her husband’s first wife in a tussle over their spouse.

Information gathered by Police indicates that Charity Eliya who is a second wife to Yakobe Thandizani got married five years ago but she been at loggerhead with her counterpart, Veronica Moneya.

According to Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaitano Lubrino, due to persistent tussling between the two, the husband introduced a programme to spend three days and three nights at each wife’s house.

He said it is against this background that confused the Eliya on August 31,2018 after noticing that her husband who had gone that night to fetch mice without her knowledge did not come back to honour her shift.

“On September 1, 2018 the culprit went to the house of her co-wife, where a fight between her and the husband erupted. When her co-wife wanted to rescue him, the culprit immediately snatched her and quickly bit her, chopping her nose off and left her unconscious,” Lubrino explained.

The PRO narrated that it was the community that rescued the victim and ferry her to Chimwankango Health Centre where she was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for further medical attention.

Eliya was apprehended the same day by Police.

She hails from Zakaliya Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Gumba in the district and will appear before court on Tuesday to answer charges of causing grievous harm which is contrary to section 238 of the penal code.