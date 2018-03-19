SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited and inaugurated Malawi-China textile company is expected to employ over 1,500 locals once is fully operational come June 2019.

The US$30 million textile project will be in two phases including the gunnery and weaving production leading to textile products; clothes among others.

With the cotton need production of 100,000 metric tones, the initiative is expected to benefit 200,000 farmers and 1.5 million households once the projects is fully in operational.

This is a result of Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) initiative of engaging potential investors on various developmental projects.

President Peter Mutharika told the gathering in Salima on Monday after unveiled a foundation stone for the projects that his government was eying to modernise the lakeshore district of Salima with development.

Mutharika assured the public that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government will implement all its projects lined ahead for the country’s transformation.

The area’s parliamentarian Felix Jumbe expressed gratitude for the factory saying it will help to create jobs.

Lawmaker Jumbe therefore urged government to help farmers with financial support to access improved farm inputs for the initiative.