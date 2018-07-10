Malawi High Commissioner to India, George Mkondiwa said thetenets of late Malawi President Prof. Bingu wa Mutharika stood for as regards youth empowerment and development of Africa is concerned.

He made the marks Sunday in New Delhi India whenAssociation of African Students in India held the Bingu Graduation Day in remembrance of its first patron, late Bingu wa Mutharika at Umbrao Hotel.

“As representatives of the African Continent, you need to work hard and show the true African spirit of working hard and standing up for the motherland. Make sure you stand out in the global world and deliver productively what you have learnt all these years you have been studying in India,” Mkondiwa stated.

He pointed out that “As Africans we have a role to develop our continent. Education is key to Africa’s development. Therefore, I wish to commend you for taking your studies seriously to the point that you area graduating today.’

The High Commissioner explained that the graduation has marked the end of their studies in college and it symbolizes the genesis of new life.

“It is time to go out there to show the skills that you have learned in college. As graduates, be ready to learn from those you will find in your new work places.

Those of you who are even more ambitious to take new challenges and to start your own business, remember that you will be shaping your own destiny so give no room for complacency but go and work hard to fulfill your dreams,” Mkondiwa added.

Every year thousands of African students study in India in a programme started by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India who paved the way for African students to study in India.

As far back as the late 1950, Africa students started arriving in India to study at Indian Universities.

Bingu as a former student of Delhi University, he obtained his Bachelor of Commerce (B, Com) degree (with Honours) from Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, in 1961.

He received a Master’s (M.A.) degree in 1963.

The Association of African Students in India is committed to the growth and development of Africans studying in India.

The Bingu’s Graduation day is one of the numerous platform AASI uses to engage, recognize and celebrate deserving students who have fulfilled all academic requirements while studying in India and establish realistic methods of linking them together for the common goal of developing our continent Africa no matter the country they come from in country they come from in Africa.

By doing this we intend to make African youths in India and all around the globe believe in Africa as an ideal destination to truly explore their potentials and to actually return home to take advantage of these opportunities thereby contributing to the development of the African continent.

The theme for the graduation was “The Pan African Future is now.”

The function was attended by Heads of Mission from a number of African countries including Nigeria, Eretria, Niger, Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, and South Sudan among others.

The first Bingu Graduation Day was held on July 7, 20