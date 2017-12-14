TELANGANA-(MaraviPost)-A woman in India has been accused of killing her husband and attempting to substitute him with her lover. She tried to pass her lover as her husband by using cosmetic surgery.

“Acid was poured in the male lover’s face in a staged attack, with the pair planning to say it had been transformed after surgery,” police in the southern state of Telangana said.

The husband’s parents believed the acid attack story and paid hospital bills.

But the husband’s brother suspected a plot when he visited the hospital.

He made a complaint to police who carried out fingerprint tests and found the discrepancy.

A police complaint has been filed by the brother against the lovers, accusing them of murder.

The wife, Swati Reddy , has been arrested. Police told BBC Telugu they will also arrest the lover, Rajesh Ajjakolu, once he is treated for his facial burns and discharged from hospital.

The husband, Sudhakar Reddy , was allegedly killed on the night of 26 November and his body disposed of the next day. It has not yet been found.

Police added that the woman has confessed that the pair killed the husband.

Rajesh Ajjakolu was admitted to hospital on 28 November, with Mrs Reddy informing her husband’s relatives of the supposed acid attack.