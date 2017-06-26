MZUZU-(MaraviPost) – A forty two year old Indian woman is battling for her life at Mzuzu Central Hospital after sustaining burn wounds from fire that gutted her house on Saturday night at Mapale area in Mzuzu.

Mzuzu deputy police spokesperson Cecilia Mfune said the victim’s husband Mirza Salim Beg told the law enforcers that his wife was alone in the house sleeping while other family members had gone for evening prayers.

Mfune said whilst the victim was in deep sleep, the house caught fire and this development prompted the watchman and other well wishers who came to her rescue after breaking one of the windows.

The police publicist added that efforts to quench the fire yielded nothing as the fire had already invaded the whole house leaving everything in ashes.

“The victim who is identified as Nasim Mirza has suffered burn wounds leaving her face, back, hands and legs injured.

“However, the value for the damaged properties have not yet been assessed as police institute investigations to establish the cause of fire,” said Mfune