Wa Tiba’s things were found in the area, causing suspicion that the snake might have swallowed her.

After being declared missing following her disappearance on Thursday, June 14, 2018, an Indonesian woman has been found dead inside a python on the Island of Sulawesi.

Detik.com reports that the authorities in Southeast Sulawesi province, as well as villagers,, as well as villagers, found a python during their search for the 54-year-old woman later identified as Wa Tiba.

According to the reports, Wa Tiba’s things were found in the area, causing suspicion that the snake might have swallowed her.

The Chief of local police, Agus Ramos said, “The villagers who were suspicious brought the python back to the village and cut it open. She was found dead inside the snake with the body intact.”

In a similar occurrence, a man was also reportedly swallowed by a snake at a palm oil plantation in West Sulawesi in March 2017.

Residents of a village in Indonesia were thrown into shock when a missing farmer was discovered inside the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was caught near close to the place where the man had vanished while harvesting his crops.

According to Hindustan Times, the body of the 25-year-old man identified as Akbar was found when local people cut open the 23-foot python after it was found bloated and slithering awkwardly in the village of Salubiro, on the eastern island of Sulawesi on Monday, March 27, 2017.

“We were immediately suspicious that the snake had swallowed Akbar because around the site, we found palm fruit, his harvesting tool, and a boot,” a senior village official, Junaidi, told reporters.

Worried by the absence of Akbar after he had gone to his plantation on Sunday, his relatives launched a search for him to no avail.

Junaidi said the snake had swallowed the farmer whole, adding that it was the only such fatality record

ed in the region.

The breed of snake, which regularly tops 20 feet, is commonly found in Indonesia and the Philippines.