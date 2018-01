LILONGWE-(MaraviPos)-Ministry of Agriculture has disclosed that is not yet starting the industrial hemp farming in the country.

Previously, the ministry planned that in this rain season would start farming industrial hemp, but it has failed.

According to spokesperson of the ministry, Osborne Tsoka the research to start farming hemp conducted last year.

Ministry conducted hemp farming test at Chitedze and Lunyangwa Agricultural Research Station in Bvumbwe.