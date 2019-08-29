Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani has warned that he would deal with any government information officer who plays double standards.

Botomani gave the warning on Wednesday during his familiarization tour at the Regional Information Office for the South in Blantyre.

He said any reporter found playing double standards will be asked to leave the civil service.

“The Department of Information is very sensitive and requires complete dedication, hard work, integrity and loyalty to ensure efficient and effective delivery of public services,” said Botomani.

He warned the officers to avoid being carried away by the current political situation. He reminded the officers that the current President is Professor Peter Mutharika.

Botomani commended the southern region office for delivering despite many challenges.

“Let me appreciate the role that the Regional Information Office [South] plays in covering up the ministry during impromptu assignments whenever called upon as well us covering VVIP functions even at short notice, this is commendable,” he said.

He pledged to fight for availability of resources. Botomani asked the officers to be presentable as they are the face of government..

Regional Information Officer for the South Arnold Namanja thanked the minister for the visit. Namanja said his region was looking forward to the minister for solutions to some of the challenges.

The challenges included lack of vehicles, high vacancy rate and lack of computers among others.

Chief Director for E Government

Francis Bisika said the department was backward in terms of technology and assured that E Government would assist.

“Let me admit that it is pathetic that as ministry responsible for promoting ICT we have not done enough but plans are underway to revive the sector by modern and advanced gadgets that should stand the test of time,” Bisika said.