Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi said the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera needs to be schooled on how the country’s constitution operates.

Dausi was reacting to the MCP leader’s reaction to President Peter Mutharika’s silence on the K26 billion Zambia maize-gate scam that implicates ex-minister of Agriculture George Chaponda.

Last week, Chakwera told the nation that Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government have failed Malawians especially in dealing with corruption.

He threatened to protest if Mutharika failed to bow down to the demands that include ordering the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and police to arrest ex-minister Chaponda.

Chakwera also asked Mutharika to immediately order the ACB to also investigate all his cabinet ministers.

However, Dausi who is also the government spokesperson, described Chakwera’s remarks as childish and undemocratic.

“Maybe it is because the MCP leader was outside the country when Malawians were fighting for democracy and he don’t know the main reason,” wondered Dausi.

Chakwera needs to be schooled or reminded that there is a separation of power in this country, Dausi said.

“It is not the duty of the President to order the ACB to search all his cabinet ministers, but ACB itself,” said Dausi.

Dausi said he knows the evil secrets of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as the former Vice President of MCP and threatened to disclose it one day.