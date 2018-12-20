Henry Mussa wins DPP primaries

Vibrant politician Henry Mussa on Thursday morning trounced his rival Joseph Nomale in Primary Elections for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Chiradzulu East.

According to the Presiding Officer for the elections, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Mussa beat his main rival Joseph Nomale hands down.

“Hon Henry Mussa got 3,650 votes against Nomale’s 1,600 votes. We have sent this information to the Secretary General’s office who is to announce officially,” Kaunda said..

Kaunda who doubles as Presidential Adviser on Youth Affairs also went further to advise people against spreading wrong information.

“Hon Henry Mussa has won the polls here in Chiradzulu East and it is very unfair to be spreading rumors that he has lost,” he said.

Kaunda was referring to earlier social media reports that indicated that Mussa had lost to his main rival but this was later proved to be wrong.

Henry Mussa popularity known as Mtengowaminga in his Chiradzulu East is the current sitting Member of Parliament for the Constituency.

Apart from being MP, Henry Mussa also serves as Minister of Information and Communications Technology and Government Spokesperson.

Having won the primaries, he is now destined to represent the ruling DPP in the Constituency in next year’s General Elections.