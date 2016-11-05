Minister of Information Rev Malison Ndau on Saturday told Malawians that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government will not reduce the maize price in ADMARC depots despite their demand.

According to the minister, government will however distribute relief maize to families that will not manage the said price which is K12, 500 per bag of 50 kilograms.

“There is no reason of reducing the maize price and no one should expect that. But to those will not manage they shall be categorized in group that will receive relief maize,” argued Ndau.

Ndau also responded to the Malawi Congress Party(MCP) president Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s remarks that President Peter Mutharika violated his power of office by setting the maize price in ADMARC depots saying “ADMARC in conjunction with the ministry of finance and agriculture initiated the price and not Mutharika.”

Some Malawians think that the Mutharika’s government deliberately increased the price of maize in ADMARC depots as part of preserving maize.