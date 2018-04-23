Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V of Mzimba has stopped violent political parties from conducting political rallies in his land and asked political leaders to control their supporters and make sure that the country has violence-free elections next year.

The Ngoni Paramount Chief said political party leaders are supposed to control their supporters to avoid cases of violence during their meetings if the country is to be free of political violence ahead of the 2019 elections.

“I don’t want violence in my land. The country cannot grow if its political party leaders equip their youths for violence. We, Ngonis, believe in peace, development and love,” M’mbelwa said.

M’mbelwa made the remarks in the presence of Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera, former vice president Khumbo Kachali and Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Democratic Progressive Party supporters and supporters of Kachali’s Freedom Party clashed during the installation ceremony of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mzukuzuku in Mzimba last week.

Nankhumwa told the Daily Times that it was commendable that the event did not culminate in actual fighting or insults.

“We might differ in party colour but we are one; so, there is no need for political violence because that will take us nowhere,” he said.