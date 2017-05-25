LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two Malawians and Lilongwe-based entrepreneurs, Susan Kamkosi and Innocent Harinda, have developed an application dubbed “Job Centre Africa App,” which is set to help job-seekers in the country and beyond.

This is the second time, Malawians have launches an Android Application in Malawi. The first was by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Both applications can be accessed on Google Play store.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Wednesday, Marketing Manager for Job Centre Africa, Suzan Kamkosi said the Centre is an online service APP for anyone looking for a job.

Kamkosi explained that the Centre is for those who are already employed and want a better paying job as well as employers who are looking staff to hire.

She disclosed that the company has more than 6,000 job vacancies from employers in all sectors, and the available jobs range from such fields as arts, drivers, domestic work, military, technology, law enforcement, business, airlines, teaching, medical, the service industry, media and many others.

The manager added that the recruitment entity ( App) will help to link job seekers to jobs in any field, and she said it is the first-ever Job App in the country and puts Malawi on the information highway map.

“In a positive light and we truly believe this will minimize rate of unemployment in the country. We can also find part-time, full time, short- and long-term, contract, internship, and temporary term jobs to anyone for all education levels.

Echoing on the same Harinda said the app is found in Google play stores and can be downloaded for free on all Androids and smart phones for one to be in the job seekers data base.

Harinda advised users that for them to access the application are required to pay a processing fee payable through network providers such as TNM and you will receive a payment transaction reference number, which reflects in their system for security purpose.

“The idea came about when we identified a problem that the majority of unemployed Malawians all had the same complaint due to lack of access of information regarding jobs, the cost that they experience and tribalism during job selection.

“If an applicant does not get a job within 8 months they can get their money back,” said Harinda.