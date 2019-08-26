LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The British Government through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, FCO, has warned British nationals against travelling to about 21 states in Nigeria.

The travel advisory, posted on the website of the FCO, was hinged on worsening security concerns in parts of the country, including Boko Haram terrorists attacks in the North East, armed banditry in the North-West and militancy in the South-South.

The FCO, in the travel advisory, advised against all travels to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, and the riverine areas of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

It also cautioned against trips to within 20km of the border with Niger and Zamfara states, advising against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi and within 20km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi states including the non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia States.

The advisory also asked British nationals to avoid crowds including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced persons.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists. Besides Abuja, other major towns and cities remain particularly at risk, including Kano and Kaduna,” the advisory stated.

According to the FCO, there was a high threat of kidnap throughout the country, adding that abductions could be motivated by criminality or terrorism, and could be carried out for financial or political gain.

“The security environment in the northeast has deteriorated since 2018 and there is a heightened risk of kidnap.

“There is also a high threat of criminal kidnap in the Niger Delta region and Kogi State. If you travel to areas to which the FCO advise against travel, you are particularly at risk and will need a high level of security”, the advisory stated.