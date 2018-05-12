LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Done deal. The just opened the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention in the capital Lilongwe has endorsed Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as its torch bearer for the 2019 general election.

The same MCP indaba has also endorsed Lower shire political giant Sidik Mia as the First Vice president while Harry Mkandawire becomes the second vice president.

Mia has replaced Speaker Richard Msowoya while Mkandawire takes over from Lombola that will take them beyond 2019 general elections.

The endorsement was done without Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which was on the program to run the elections.

The convention has however amended the party constitution which the Maravi Post will exclusively provide to the readers.

This afternoon, the indaba will fill the rest of the positions.

The Maravi Post will give updates of the outcome of the convention.