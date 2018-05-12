LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just opened the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention in the capital Lilongwe will likely see its leader Lazarus Chakwera and business man Sidik Mia going unopposed.

This is according to list of positions of that are up for grabs in the two day indaba.

The incumbent President Chakwera has just opened the convention which its Secretary General Gustavo Kaliwo on Friday described it as illegal.

The Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya who is also MCP Vice President, Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, SG Kaliwo are missing at the convention.

According to sources privy to Maravi Post on their absence, say they were not invited whom were deemed to be confusing the party.

However, the former MCP leader John Tembo is also attending the indaba.

The Maravi Post will give updates of the outcome of the convention

.