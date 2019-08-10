Falles Kamanga

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) guru Vuwa Kaunda is heading for a disastrous loss on the judgement day, August 16, 2019.

Its comes barely two months after he was appointed minister in the challenged President Peter Mutharika leadership.

This follows concession and tearful confession from his two monitors accepting to have forged parliamentary results on two result sheets from two different polling stations.

One fake sheet shows 163 votes for Kaunda while the original sheet indicates 63 votes.

At another polling station, the fake sheet shows 193 votes for Kaunda while the original shows 103 votes.

Original sheets have signatures from all monitors but the fake sheets have signatures from Kaunda’s monitors only.

Monitors representing Kaunda told the court that they signed the fake sheets days after they had already signed the original sheets.

Mhonne of Peoples Party (PP) is poised to win the case taking into account the narrow margin between the two candidates.

The nation is yet to witness on how another election fraud that occurred during the May 21 polls.