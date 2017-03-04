The Faculty of Law at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi on Thursday played host to visiting officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who visited to map the way forward on how the two can work together in areas of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Speaking at the event, the Dean of Law Prof. Garton Kamchedzera said that ICRC’s visit was just one in a series of visits that it will pay the faculty because the two have an understanding that they will start working together in so many areas.

“In fact, ICRC will start giving lectures in International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and Law of Armed Combat (LOAC) to our students,” said Kamchedzera.

The ICRC visit started with a range of meetings with the faculty officials and ended with a lecture given by one ICRC official.

In the lecture, ICRC Legal Advisor Emmanuel Maphosa who is also a lecturer and an expert in IHL stated that the aim LOAC and IHL is to bring humanity in warfare.

Maphosa said: “LOAC and IHL are rules that control the means and methods of warfare with the aim of protecting people that are not or are no longer taking part in hostilities.”

In attendance at the ICRC visit event were the leadership of the faculty and the students.