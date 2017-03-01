Intoxicated man in Nkhatabay dies after fall into drain

NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)– A 32-year old intoxicated man in the lakeshore district of Nkhatabay on Sunday died after he slipped and fell into a drain.

Nkhatabay Police Station Spokesperson Ignatius Esau, identified the deceased as Arnold Msumba who on this fateful day left home for Lisale Trading Centre where he was on a drinking spree.

Esau told The Maravi Post that after his beer-drinking, Msumba started off to his home; it is while on this journey that he slipped and fell into a deep drain. He is said to have sustained a deep cut on his forehead, and presumably this led to his death. Police said the deceased was found by fishermen the following morning presumably already dead. His body was taken to the district hospital where Msumbu was pronounced dead and a postmortem conducted.

“Police and medical personnel visited the scene of the accident. After conducting an investigation and they attributed the cause of death to severe loss of blood through a deep cut on his forehead that he sustained during the fall,” Esau said.

Making an appeal to the public, the Police are once again advising people to drink responsibly that such kind of accidents can be avoided.

The deceased Msumba, hailed from Mulambe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mankhambira in Nkhatabay.