LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The Saulos Chilima led reforms have started bearing negative results. One of the recommendations which was basically adopted and implemented was the introduction of user fees in all the National Libray’s in the country.

The users are supposed to pay MK100 to access the library that particular day and 6 months after the implementation of this recommendation, the National Libray’s are suffering low patronage.

In an interview with users, they say it is very difficult for them to find this amount as most of them are also students and therefore not working.

“This explains why there are always few people at the National Library these days, where will I find MK 100 when I am just a student and just imagine I have to pay each day I want to use the Library, where will I find the money,” wondered one user.

According to the brains behind this idea, they argue that the money realized from the users would be used to buy daily newspapers and fix other things in these Libraries.