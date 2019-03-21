Iraq ferry sinking more than 70 died in Tigris river

By Grace Dzuwa

More than 70 people are reported to have died after a ferry sank in the Tigris river in Iraq’s city of Mosul.

According to BBC, Most of the 100 passengers said to have been on board could not swim, the head of Mosul’s civil defence agency said.

The ferry was reportedly heading towards a tourist island as part of Kurdish New Year celebrations. Rescue teams are looking for survivors.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered an investigation “to determine responsibilities”.

Authorities had reportedly warned people about rising water levels as the gates of the Mosul dam had been opened, and some are accusing the ship operator of ignoring the advice.