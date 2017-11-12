Police in Mchinji this week, arrested three men for allegedly damaging school property in retaliation to a caution statement management of Sopa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) gave to a female student, who was allegedly involved in a love affair with one of the men.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Kaitano Lubrino confirmed the development.

According to Lubrino, police investigations established that on November 3, 2017, CDSS Deputy head Teacher Charles Kaputa, received a tip-off that Mabvuto Chaona 24 from Mikundi within the area was in a relationship with a female student at the school.

Lubrino said the management called the student for questioning as it is against school rules and regulations and the student admitted her involvement in the love affair with the man; she was asked to submit a report.

“After submitting the report, the student informed her boyfriend on what had transpired at school. This development infuriated him and he went to the school to ask the management about it,” said Lubrino.

On November 4, 2017 at around mid-night, Chaona mobilized his friends and destroyed the school’s properties, which included, windows, glasses, electricity gadgets and chairs, valued at K243,00.00.

The suspects; Mabvuto Chaona (24), Kameta Dave (41) and Beauty Santhe (21), all of whom come from Mikundi Trading Centre in Traditional Authority (TA) Mduwa in Mchinji, will appear in court soon to answer to charges of malicious damage, contrary to section 344 of the Penal Code.

Mabvuto Chaona hails from Chimtumbila village, TA M’duwa in Mchinji, Dave Kameta comes from Chisanga village TA Wimbe in Kasungu and Beauty Santhe hails from Ng’ona village (TA) M’duwa in Mchinji.