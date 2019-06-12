Irritate Kasungu residents vandalise President Mutharika’s Billboard Vandalized in Kasungu

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-As post-elections violence are still taking place in most parts of the central region angry protesters have vandalized president Peter Mutharika’s billboard in Kasungu.

The angry protesters had running battles with the police at Santhe Trading Center in the district last night just after the billboard was destroyed along the newly constructed Santhe-Kasiya road.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the angry protesters who were marching to express their displeasure against MEC’s decision of declaring Mutharika as a winner.

Both Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have petitioned the court to nullify May 21 polls results for a re-run over electoral fraud.