Is Former Lilongwe City Center Lawmaker Bisnowaty Judas Iscariot

By John Saukira

For the starters Judas Iscariot was not an ordinary person but someone with ministerial position in the 12 men cabinet of Jesus Christ.

Every story needs a villain and Judas Iscariot fills this role in the gospels. He is the apostle who betrayed Jesus and helps the Jerusalem authorities arrest him.

Judas may have enjoyed a privileged position among Jesus’s apostles — John describes him as the band’s treasurer and he is often present at important times.

Judas was a Minister of Finance someone very senior but a bad man who at last betrayed his own manager.

Despite Jesus honouring Judas with such position , he was never contended. Instead he turned as betrayer of trust a trickster and and indeed a sellout.

This is exactly what happened with David Bisnowaty. Of course they are all Jews. And both coming from Israel. May be that is why they are behaving the same.

People of Lilongwe City Centre gave him 34,000 votes in 2014 after being cheated that he will turn Lilongwe City Centre as Israel capital Tel Avivi.

He cheated the people that he will take Water from Lake Malawi into the constituency with help of his well-wishers from Israel.

Currently nothing has happened in the constituency let alone only few poorly constructed tarmac road from Chenicheni Nchiti to Senti.

Now the same person has gone to Lilongwe City North to look for the same votes. After falling out with constituents he joined Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with reasons to access easily drug and medicine contracts from government, the move failed.

Bisnowaty is a big joke of our century. He is a man of delusion and a sellout like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus despite good work that he did.

Bisnowaty has betrayed people of Lilongwe City Centre. Its time people should stop trusting this person.

Now is vying for Lilongwe city north constituency as an independent candidate for May 21 polls.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post