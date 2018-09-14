Is it ladies Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion? Kasungu school girl Sherifa smiles with MK1m

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion still favours women as about five out six lucky winners have become millionaires.

This follows the form two year old Sherifa Nkopeka from All Saints Secondary school in Kasungu who became fifth woman millionaire in the promotion.

After presenting the dummy cheque on Wednesday at her base, Sherifa did not believe of becoming the millionaire.

She dreams to become a doctor saying the prize will be channeled to her studies.

“I just bought MK80 SMS bundle that the following day, I got the call from Airtel that I won MK1 million. This is unbelievable. Let other customers patronize the promotion,” urges Sherifa.

Norah Chavula, Airtel Malawi Corporate and PR manager encouraged also subscribers patronizing the promotion coupled with SIM Card registration.

Chavula said the promotion has brought much excitement among customers with increase in bundle purchasing.

Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic

cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International

or roaming bundle.