Is it ladies Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion? Kasungu school girl Sherifa smiles with MK1m

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion still favours women as about five out six lucky winners have become millionaires.
This follows the form two year old Sherifa Nkopeka from All Saints Secondary school in Kasungu who became fifth woman millionaire in the promotion.
After presenting the dummy cheque on Wednesday at her base, Sherifa did not believe of becoming the millionaire.
She dreams to become a doctor saying the prize will be channeled to her studies.
“I just bought MK80 SMS bundle that the following day, I got the call from Airtel that I won MK1 million. This is unbelievable. Let other customers patronize the promotion,” urges Sherifa.
Norah Chavula, Airtel Malawi Corporate and PR manager encouraged also subscribers patronizing the promotion coupled with SIM Card registration.
Chavula said the promotion has brought much excitement among customers with increase in bundle purchasing.
Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.