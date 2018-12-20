Vladimir Putin’s private life is usually kept private, but he lifted the curtain a bit, telling a journalist during an annual Q&A session that “as a decent man” he will one day have to get married.

A Russian journalist chose not to get political during Putin’s annual Q&A session, and instead challenged the president to reveal something a little more close to his heart.

When will Putin get married again and to whom?

“As a decent person, I will have to do it someday,” Putin responded, but didn’t reveal who his future bride may be.

In return, the president asked the reporter if he himself was married. When the journalist confirmed that he was, Putin joked: “He’s married and he wants me to be fine as well.”

According to https://www.rt.com/news, Putin’s private life remains one of the best-kept secrets as he tends to reluctantly and briefly answer questions about his family. For over 30 years since 1983, he was married to Lyudmila Putina, a qualified linguist from St. Petersburg.

Back in 2013, the couple announced their divorce when the Putins gave an interview to the state-run TV channel Russia 24.

Putin is the first Russian president to divorce while in office.His former wife said the divorce was “our common decision. And our marriage is over due to the fact that we barely see each other.”